Fresh from unveiling a portfolio of products at CES, including TVs, tablets, smartphones, AR glasses and a laptop, and launching its first two (US exclusive) 30 Series phones, TCL is back at Mobile World Congress (MWC) with yet more new products. This time, there are details on a quintet of 30 Series phones, including one 5G model, along with three new tablets and three CPE routers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO