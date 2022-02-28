ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where To Buy King Cakes For Mardi Gras In Middle Tennessee

By Diana Deville
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving grown up in Louisiana, I have always celebrated Mardi Gras, no matter where I lived. Fat Tuesday is traditionally the day to celebrate and get everything out of your system, because the next day is Ash Wednesday,...

mix929.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

31% Said This Is The Best Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse

When you're in the mood for a fat, juicy steak but you don't want to pay the outrageous prices at fancy steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse may be the place for you. The casual American restaurant first opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana and has since become one of the most popular national chains in the U.S., serving some 5,000 guests every week (via Money Inc.). Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, which are USDA Choice quality and cut by hand by the chain's in-house meat trimmers. You can opt for a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce New York strip, or even the massive 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your preference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Daily South

Tiny Mardi Gras Fans Does Photoshoot with King Cake 7 Years in a Row

It all started when Lincoln Roe was born just a few weeks before Mardi Gras in 2016. Her mom Dawn, a Louisiana-based child photographer, wanted to indoctrinate her baby girl into the carnival culture, but knew she was a bit too young to attend parades. So instead, she gave Lincoln the next best thing, a king cake from iconic New Orleans establishment Haydel's Bakery. Then, she started snapping photos. The result? An adorable baby girl clad in Mardi Gras beads, a purple tutu, and tiny feathered hat posing on top of a king cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
101.5 KNUE

An Irresponsible East Texan has Dumped More Puppies in Tyler, Texas

Being a pet owner is a major responsibility that some people just can't seem to grasp. Your pet needs to be fed, your pet needs to get exercise, your pet needs to be loved. Your pet also needs to be spayed or neutered. Some "pet owners" don't do this and end up with a surprise litter and carry out the irresponsible action of dumping that litter on a country road. The latest arrival to the SPCA of East Texas just reaffirms how big of problem it is in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
WSAV News 3

5 places to grab brunch in Pooler

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Looking to expand your brunch horizons? Here are five places you can head to in Pooler to grab a nice pre-noon meal. Another Broken Egg Cafe Located on Tanger Outlets Boulevard, this breakfast, brunch and lunch chain has plenty to choose from. They have things like Belgian waffles, crab cake benedict […]
POOLER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#King Cake#Food Drink#The Mardi Gras
Indy with Kids

Where You Can Buy King Cake in Indianapolis

Recently, I spent some time in Louisiana. While I was there, I learned about Mardi Gras and ALL of the festivals in Louisiana, ate as much seafood as there was in the ocean and I participated in a King Cake decorating contest. Back here in Indy, there are several places...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday Around DC

Fat Tuesday (March 1) is happening next week, and Mardi Gras festivities around DC are getting into full swing. Here’s where to celebrate. Head to Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE) for a four-day celebration kicking off Thursday, February 24. The rooftop bar above Union Market will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes (think shrimp po’boys and beignets), cocktail specials, and live music throughout the weekend. Make a reservation via Resy.
FESTIVAL
WAFB.com

Celebrating Mardi Gras safely, where to get free N95 masks

EBR School Board moves forward with Pathways to Bright Futures Program. Parents want answers as East Baton Rouge School Board holds another informational meeting on the Pathways to Bright Futures Program. Crews investigating cause of fire at reception hall on Airline Hwy. Updated: 1 hours ago. Man saves children from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Bourbon Chocolate Pecan and Snickerdoodle Mardi Gras Planet Trifle Cakes from Universal’s Tribute Store are Out of this World

This year’s Mardi Gras theme is Planet Mardi Gras, so you’ll notice a lot of space-themed merchandise, costumes, and parade floats. Inside the Tribute Store, there are plenty of treats, including Shaker Cakes and Trifle Cakes. The Purple Planet Trifle Cake and the Blue Planet Trifle Cake are different flavors, so we decided to give them both a try.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy