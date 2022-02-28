Officials searching for man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
35-year-old Theodore Joseph Irelan is wanted for the first degree felony. He is roughly 5’6″ and 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and could be in a 2017 gray Tesla with a custom license plate.Pharr PD: Child sexual assault suspect kills self during traffic stop
Irelan reportedly has residences in Diboll and Brownsville.
If you see him, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0