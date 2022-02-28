ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Dewalt DW0737 Heavy Duty Laser Level Tripod $46.80

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 8 days ago

Amazon has the Dewalt DW0737 Heavy Duty Laser Level Tripod for a low...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Best heavy-duty camping chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you go camping, a quality chair is a must-have. When it comes to enjoying the outdoors, a heavy-duty camping chair that is comfortable and durable can make all the difference. The best heavy-duty camping chairs are portable, versatile and...
CARS
Android Central

Best heavy-duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

If you've recently invested in a new Samsung Galaxy S22, you'll probably be planning to take it out and about everywhere you go — and you'll need one of the best heavy-duty cases to protect it. With a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED display, wonderful cameras, and lots of storage, there's plenty you can do with the smartphone. But keeping it protected will be of the utmost importance. This is where a protective case comes in, which is one of the most important accessories you should buy for your phone. For added peace of mind that your hefty investment will be secured, consider opting for one of the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S22.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Level#Design#Free Shipping#Lightweight
MotorBiscuit

Make Your Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck All-Electric With This Kit

Magna has just developed a drop-in EV system for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. And the best part is that there is no loss of payload or towing capacity. It’s called EtelligentForce, and it is a more robust all-electric truck system Magna is adding to its eBeam kit for half-ton trucks. It is intended for current combustion-engine trucks without upgrading suspensions or brakes.
CARS
thespruce.com

How to Use a Laser Level

Laser levels are one of the most revolutionary tools to hit the construction industry since the power drill. Now a staple in most contractor’s tool belts, the laser level came on the scene in the late 1960s to early 1970s and was patented and perfected throughout the 80s and 90s, taking many different forms throughout the decades.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
MotorAuthority

Magna developed a drop-in electric powertrain for heavy-duty pickup trucks

Automotive supplier Magna says it has developed a drop-in electric powertrain and four-wheel-drive system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. Announced in January, Magna says it will reach production by 2025. While several automakers are planning electric half-ton pickups, Magna's solution, called EtelligentForce, is designed for heavy-duty three-quarter ton...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Driving 'Force: Testing Magna's Breakthrough EV Powertrain For Heavy-Duty Trucks

At this point, editors here at MotorTrend and scribes across the entire automotive spectrum are swimming in the deep end of the electric vehicle (EV) pool. And, while that tank is rapidly filling with battery-powered cars and SUVs, EV truck development—and more so deployment to the masses—is happening, but certainly not as quickly.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Etelligence Quotient: Driving the Future of Heavy-Duty Electric Pickup Trucks

Electric pickup trucks are coming. The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are the first we've driven and tested, but many more are in the pipeline. To date, however, despite their lofty curb and gross-vehicle weights, most of the electric pickup trucks on our radar are light-duty in terms of payload, and most of the entries coming from mainstream players utilize body-mounted motors and fully independent suspensions. Magna reckons that if e-pickups are going to assume the heavy-lifting (and tugging) duties of today's 2500 and 3500 duallies, they're going to need the live axles and leaf springs today's trucks are using.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This Is Heavy Duty, Doc! Electrified DeLorean Teased, Expected This Year

For years you've heard and read the many rumors suggesting a potential return for the iconic 1980s DeLorean gullwing, stainless-steel-bodied sports-car, and 2022 looks like the year it may finally show face. That is, according to the Delorean Motor Company's website offering breaking updates to fans who sign up for notifications, and their recent video teaser that supposedly aired during the Superbowl pre-game show in select markets.
CARS
Reuters

BMW recalling 917,000 U.S. vehicles over engine fire concerns

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the United States over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third such move over the issue since 2017. The latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3...
CARS
iheart.com

Dude Sitting on Overinflated Truck Tire Gets Sent to Outer Space

There are many things you want to be especially careful doing in this world. One of them is filling up tires with air. This dude found this out the hard way. Not only does he not seem to have an air pressure gauge handy, he is basically sitting right on top of the damn thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy