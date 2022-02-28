Construction supervisor dead after falling into recently dug trench in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man who was supervising a construction project is dead after he fell into a large hole Sunday in Shelby County.
Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said IFD crews were called to the scene to assist the Moral Township Volunteer Fire Department. Several other public safety agencies in Hancock County also responded.
Reith said crews were initially called to the construction site just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of McGregor Road in Shelby County. Other construction crews called 911 after the man was standing on the edge of a recently dug trench and fell into the 40 foot long and 6-foot wide hole.
Other workers jumped into the hole to try to help him but they had to exit when the unstable soil became treacherous, Reith said. It took crews several hours before they found the man 19 feet down.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
