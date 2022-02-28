Manchester family remembers daughter on Rare Disease Day

(WTNH) – Monday is Rare Disease Day and raises awareness of more than 7,000 diseases that can be hard to diagnose and treat. Researchers say the best advocates are the families living with a loss they would wish on no one.

Some hide from their darkest hours. Manchester Mayor Jay Moran wears it on his chest in the form of a tiny pin. The pin is a symbol for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, the hospital where Moran’s daughter, Julia, took her last breath at 6 years old.

“She had been in ICU so many times, my wife and I had to make that decision, enough is enough, let nature take its course,” Moran said. “This hospital, on the saddest day of our life, they just went out of the way, they moved beds in for our children because they thought it would be forever. It was not much longer she passed away,” Jay said. “We sat there with her and as she passes, there was a sun. You hear about this story. The sun coming through the window, this new horizon like she had left the world and went to a better place.”

Julia was one of the millions of children battling a rare disease.

“She had mucopolysaccharidosis,” Moran said. “My wife had realized she wasn’t walking at 15 months like the other kids had done at 12 [months], the three older siblings. She had a running nose and she had some skeletal issues, and we came here and we got blood tests.”

Julia was missing an enzyme that breaks down sugars. Doctors tried a host of treatments and even a new enzyme therapy. She passed away in 2005.

Nurse Tara Wesoloskie remembers her intimately.

“They’ve stayed with me,” Wesoloskie said. “She remains in my heart, especially on a day like today. Rare Disease Day really drives home how important it is to find answers for kids who have diseases or illnesses that fall into this category that are so underfunded and under-researched.”

Doctors at Connecticut Children’s say the best way to advocate for more funding and development for the rare disease is to listen when families like the Morans tell their story.

“Of all the people who have made a difference, it’s the patients and their families who are tireless advocates,” Dr. Emily Germain at Connecticut Children’s said.

Connecticut Children’s opened a Center for Rare Diseases, and more and more companies are working on cures. The Morans remain grateful for the doctors and nurses who helped them spend as much time with Julia as possible.

