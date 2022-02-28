ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID in Pa. daily update, Feb. 28: Cases back down to triple digits

By Avery Van Etten
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQd11_0eRPwVfq00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022, there were 3,869 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,286,881 confirmed cases and 470,155 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows:

  • Feb. 25 — 2,559
  • Feb. 26 — 766
  • Feb. 27 — 544

According to Department of Health data from Feb. 28, COVID-19 cases increased from Feb. 24 (1,639 cases) to Feb. 25, then decreased each day over the weekend, with case numbers on both Saturday and Sunday down to triple digits.

New CDC guidelines offer many Americans a break from masks

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18 to Feb. 24 was 6.6%. This is down from the percent positivity for the previous week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17.

There are currently 1,439 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 262 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 68 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 43,216 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Hospitalizations are down approximately 9% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 7% since abc27’s previous daily COVID-19 report. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 18-24

County Positivity Rate
Perry 10.3%
Juniata 8.8%
Mifflin 8.6%
York 8.1%
Cumberland 8.0%
Franklin 7.8%
Lebanon 7.8%
Dauphin 7.3%
Lancaster 7.0%
Adams 6.7%
Statewide average: 6.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 25, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 76.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 28.

A total of 18,602,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 25.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Pa. Supreme Court hears arguments on mail-in voting law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices considered Tuesday whether to throw out a state law that greatly expanded mail-in balloting, holding oral argument in litigation brought in part by some of the Republican state representatives who voted overwhelmingly for it about two years ago. Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s […]
Duplex fire in Harrisburg displaces five residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City firefighters reported to the 3100 block of Green Street in Harrisburg Monday morning for a fire at a duplex. According to Harrisburg City Fire Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical issue in a void space between the second and third floors of the building was the cause of the fire. […]
State Rep. Patty Kim announces re-election for House district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Representative Patty Kim has launched her re-election campaign to represent the 103rd House District. Rep. Kim says she is energized by the opportunity to continue working for not only Harrisburg residents, but, “soon, the residents of Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Lemoyne, and Wormleysburg.” “As we officially kick-off this campaign […]
Midstate educators receive 2022 Golden Apple Awards

Six teachers and one principal in Catholic Midstate schools have received 2022 Golden Apple Awards recognizing their "professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school," according to a press release from the Diocese of Harrisburg.
