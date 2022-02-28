ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man shot by deputies in Spartanburg County Sunday night

By Robert Cox
 8 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY., SC (WSPA) – A man is hospitalized after being shot Sunday night by Spartanburg County deputies.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance report at a home on Spring Valley Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they encountered a man with a gun.

Several deputies fired and struck the man, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

IN THIS ARTICLE
