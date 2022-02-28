Crepow 12V Low Voltage RGB Color LED Landscape Lights (4-Pack) $19.49

Upgrade your gaming rig to the CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case. It makes a lasting impression with 160 RGB LEDs integrated into the front, roof, and floor panels. Plus, it offers 48 addressable LEDs in the included fans, so there’s never a dull moment with this accessory. Moreover, this mid-tower PC case offers a spacious interior with a 360 mm radiator and fans up to 60 mm thick in the front or side position. The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB also has a hinged tempered glass panel to show off your components and lighting. This design also provides easy access to your system. Finally, its cable management system makes it simple and fast to route through major cables through a single hidden channel.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO