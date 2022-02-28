ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Crepow 12V Low Voltage RGB Color LED Landscape Lights (4-Pack) $19.49

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 8 days ago

Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the Crepow 12V Low Voltage RGB Color LED Landscape Lights (4-Pack) for...

www.techbargains.com

DIY Photography

Quasar Science launches their new “Advanced Color Science” Rainbow Series RGBX tube LED lights

Lighting manufacturer Quasar Science has announced the availability of their newest Rainbow Series RGBX LED lights, the Rainbow 2 and the Double Rainbow. These tubular LED lights create what Quasar Science describes as “intense, realistic lighting with multiple individually controllable pixels” to deliver both high quality white light as well as well saturated colour that can fit into small spaces.
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case has distinctive contours, RGB lighting, and more

Upgrade your gaming rig to the CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case. It makes a lasting impression with 160 RGB LEDs integrated into the front, roof, and floor panels. Plus, it offers 48 addressable LEDs in the included fans, so there’s never a dull moment with this accessory. Moreover, this mid-tower PC case offers a spacious interior with a 360 mm radiator and fans up to 60 mm thick in the front or side position. The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB also has a hinged tempered glass panel to show off your components and lighting. This design also provides easy access to your system. Finally, its cable management system makes it simple and fast to route through major cables through a single hidden channel.
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
