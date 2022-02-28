ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Two vacant houses catch fire in Johnstown

By Matt Alvarez
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pp7T5_0eRPw7ot00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Sunday evening.

Fire Chief, Robert Satler said the fire began around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The fire spread to another vacant house next door.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.

The Johnstown Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Dibert Street on Sunday. Fire Chief Robert Statler says the fire began around 5pm Sunday night and spread to another vacant house next door. No one was hurt in the blaze. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Stay with WTAJ both on air and online for any updates.

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

