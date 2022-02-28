ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

MCSOD: Spencer County man had a Martin County warrant

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVW2x_0eRPw53R00

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WEHT) – On February 24, around 4:09 p.m., Martin County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch (MCSOD) reported an incident involving a man from Spencer County.

MCSOD says that Jail Officer Norman took James Maddox II, 32, from Lamar, into custody. MCSOD says Maddox was arrested on a Martin County warrant.

ISP: Impaired driver went 109 on local highway

MCSOD says Maddox is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife park gets fined for several alleged violations

PAOLI, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular wildlife park in Paoli, Indiana, has been fined 8 thousand dollars after a federal inspection found several violations, including the improper euthanization of a llama. According to a complaint filed by the USDA, it happened at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in February of 2020. Investigators say the park euthanized […]
PAOLI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

PNTF: Detention Center EMT trafficked drugs to inmates

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), someone who was part of the Henderson County Detention Center’s Medical Staff was getting drugs to inmates. PNTF says that as of March 7, two investigation offices are looking into this case – PNTF and investigators with the Henderson […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Martin County, IN
City
Lamar, IN
Martin County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Spencer County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin. Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police. This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and […]
JOPLIN, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson woman that led police on chase indicted on several charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A grand jury indicted a Henderson woman Monday following her arrest on January 5 for leading police on an early morning chase and drove “erratically”. Police were called to the Circle K on Highway 41 North just before 5:20 a.m. that morning to a report of a white Jeep that had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin Co#Martin County Sheriff#Isp#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Arkansas teen found in Marshall IL, man arrested

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A missing Arkansas teen is safe after being found at a truck stop near I-70 in Marshall Illinois. Marshall Police announced in a Facebook post, that officers were dispatched to the Pilot truck stop at 104 W. Trefz Dr. after receiving information from the Arkansas State Police indicating a missing juvenile […]
MARSHALL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man gives false name, also gets busted for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that a man who falsified his name also got drug charges later that same day. According to EPD, On March 7, around 3:30 p.m., Detective S. King saw a gold car north on Ingle Street fail to signal as it turned onto the Lloyd Expressway. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Bowling fundraiser aims to stop bad drivers, keep kids safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is leading a push to get cameras put on school bus stop arms in Vanderburgh County, and she’s doing it with help from the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club. Lydia Johnston and the group of motorcycle enthusiasts want to get at least two cameras installed, which she says would cost […]
WEHT/WTVW

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy