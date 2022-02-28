MCSOD: Spencer County man had a Martin County warrant
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WEHT) – On February 24, around 4:09 p.m., Martin County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch (MCSOD) reported an incident involving a man from Spencer County.
MCSOD says that Jail Officer Norman took James Maddox II, 32, from Lamar, into custody. MCSOD says Maddox was arrested on a Martin County warrant.ISP: Impaired driver went 109 on local highway
MCSOD says Maddox is being held without bond.
