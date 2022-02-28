ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Do you believe in miracles? The Lane edition

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Theresa and all who passed on from The Lane:. A month ago we sent you the hardest news we’ve ever had to share (and man, we’ve had some tough ones), but as always, you lifted us up and showed up big time. We were absolutely floored by all of...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Fun And Community#Jenn And Robbyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Family Photo

Marcus Samuelsson is likely a familiar face for fans of reality food television. He's one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped," he's competed on "Iron Chef," and he's a co-host and head judge on the Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style." He's also an award-winning restaurateur, known for his New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. But behind the scenes, he's not just a chef and television superstar. He's got a lot more in common with the contestants on "Top Chef Family Style" than one might expect.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Scared by How My Parents Are Treating My Sister

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy