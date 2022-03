“The show must go on” may be a fine principle, but it can be hard to act on, as the Covid-related cancellation of numerous shows in recent weeks has proved. On Monday night, it was honoured in spectacular fashion at the Wigmore Hall, where three of the six performers in the opening concert of the hall’s Haydn Festival were kept away by a combination of positive tests and (in the case of singer Louise Alder) a sore throat. The remaining three – pianist András Schiff (whose brainchild the festival is), and two members of the Quatuor Mosaïques, violinist Erich Höbarth and cellist Christophe Coin – have had to think and rehearse fast to come up with substitute programmes.

