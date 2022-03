An East Texas legend will soon be inducted into the prestigious Bass Fishing Hall of Fame (BFHOF) as part of the class of 2022. Lonnie Stanley is set to be one of six individuals who will officially be honored and inducted at a ceremony and dinner on October 6 at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife (WOW) Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

