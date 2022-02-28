ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How American Plan To Use Tax Refunds

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax season is a hot topic in our house. For some reason my husband and I can never get our schedules to line up long enough to get our taxes done on time … We ALWAYS have to file an extension. We are real procrastinators! However this year, I REALLY want...

kiss951.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Federal tax refunds delayed again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many Americans gather up their W-2′s, receipts and paystubs to file their 2021 tax returns, the IRS is still playing catch up from 2020. Being understaffed, and the delays from the 2020 tax season are contributing to the increased turnaround time for federal returns again this year. If you missed a stimulus payment you were scheduled to receive, this could mean a longer than average wait time.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Tax Refund#Americans#Boomers#American Plan#Fox Business#Bankrate Com
AOL Corp

Tax refund delays will be 'horrible' this year, CPA says

U.S. taxpayers expecting tax refunds this year are very concerned about the state of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is facing record-low staffing issues. “The IRS is more backlogged than I've ever seen. And their computer systems are antiquated. And they just have had a lot of people leave their employment.” Robert Seltzer, Seltzer Business Management president and CPA, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “And they just have not had, you know, people replaced. So it's sort of the perfect storm for the IRS — underfunding, bad systems, you name it. It's the worst — they're in the worst position they've ever been in.”
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Tax Refund: How You Can Invest and Grow Your Money

Tax refunds are starting to come in for Americans across the country. How are you planning on spending yours?. According to the IRS, the average tax refund for 2022 is currently hovering around $2,323. There are multiple ways you could maximize this return. Investing With Your Refund. What you’ll be...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Outsider.com

Tax Refund: How Much the Average Tax Refund Will Be This Year

Tax season can be grueling and stressful. It’s either filling out documents and crunching some numbers yourself or paying someone else to do it all for us. At the end of the day, there’s one part of tax season that many people seem to like. That is getting that tax return money after filing. Depending on what you claim each year, your tax return money is going to differ. Some people prefer to get as much money as possible on their paychecks, which will lead to them not getting much of a return.
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

Waiting For The Refund: How To Prevent Tax Return Delays This Year

Taxpayers should be prepared for increased delays this filing season as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continues to work through a backlog of returns from previous years. More than eight million individual returns, including two million amended returns from multiple tax years awaited processing as of mid-February. Every return represents...
CHICAGO, IL
WECT

Where’s my tax refund?

(Gray News) - If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone. The IRS is reminding taxpayers that the fastest and easiest way to check on the status of your refund is by using the Where’s My Refund? tool on the agency’s website.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Want to 10X Your Tax Refund? Here's How.

Many tax-filers have already received their IRS refunds, while more are apt to come in as the tax season progresses. Tempting as it may be to spend your money, one easy move could leave you much wealthier. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy