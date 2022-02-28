How American Plan To Use Tax Refunds

U.S. taxpayers expecting tax refunds this year are very concerned about the state of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is facing record-low staffing issues. “The IRS is more backlogged than I've ever seen. And their computer systems are antiquated. And they just have had a lot of people leave their employment.” Robert Seltzer, Seltzer Business Management president and CPA, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “And they just have not had, you know, people replaced. So it's sort of the perfect storm for the IRS — underfunding, bad systems, you name it. It's the worst — they're in the worst position they've ever been in.”
Comments / 1