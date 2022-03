ARIZONA, USA — A lot of Arizonans will probably not be excited to break this new Arizona record. AAA said overnight Monday that Arizona's average gas price hit an all-time high. The average price per gallon in Arizona is now $4.12. That beats out AAA's previous record of $4.09 set in 2008. And unfortunately, AAA predicts that the number will likely go up.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO