ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

943 area code arriving in March for Atlanta-area phones

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21epp3_0eRPtWWM00

ATLANTA (AP) – Metro Atlanta is getting its fifth area code beginning March 15. Phone companies will begin issuing numbers that begin with 943.

More News from WRBL

That area code will join 404, 770, 678 and 470 across a broad swath of northern Georgia stretching from Gainesville to Cedartown to Griffin to Winder.

The remainder of Georgia has five other area codes.

Homeless in Columbus: News 3 goes into shelters and riverside camps for an exclusive look

Each area code can provide about 7.9 million phone numbers. Customers won’t change their number or existing area code.

Customers in the Atlanta region will continue dialing 10 digits with all numbers. The local calling area won’t change.

Officials predict it will be another 10 years before Atlanta needs a sixth area code after 943 begins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Two men dead, one woman injured after gunmen enters Auburn home

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead, and another woman was injured after police say a gunman entered a residence and began shooting in Auburn. On Monday, March 7, around 7:45 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.  A 28-year-old unidentified female and 35-year-old Lucas Spinks Jr. […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Teen suspects in Muscogee County deputy shooting make first court appearances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The three Columbus teenagers accused of shooting a Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday made their first court appearances Monday morning. Claudie Thompson, 18, Vincente Perez-Lopez, 17, and Adarrius Hamilton, 17, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Bham Now

An update on Birmingham’s new 659 area code

As you may know, in 2019 AT&T announced an additional 659 area code to the Birmingham area, implementing it as an overlay with the 205 code. Find out how this change has been doing the past year. What we already know…. If you live in west-central Alabama and have received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WRBL News 3

Prattville Police searching for felony shoplifters

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is investigating theft and requests public help identifying the suspects. Prattville Police Department released videos and photos of an unidentified male and female stealing clothing worth $1,235.50 from a retail clothing store. According to authorities, the theft occurred on Dec. 30, 2021, between 11:48 a.m. and 12: […]
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVC

'People's Convoy' still on track to arrive in DC area on Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJLA) — A truck convoy headed to the D.C. area this weekend is still on track to arrive on time. The People's Convoy left California on Feb. 23 and is set to be in Hagerstown, Maryland Friday night, then head into the Washington area on Saturday. The group of truckers is protesting federal vaccine mandates, gas prices and more.
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office: Two ‘gang members’ arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two “gang members” have been arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, theUnited States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Jarquincy Holloway, 18, and Montavious Grimes, 19, were both arrested on March 7, 2022. Both Holloway and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Man arrested on 9 outstanding warrants in connection to recent acts of violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Columbus on nine outstanding warrants was arrested on Monday. On March 7, Jarquincy Holloway, 18, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. According to officials with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Smart Phone#Ap
WRBL News 3

Last defendant in drug-trafficking organization sentenced to federal prison

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRBL) – The last defendant out of seven defendants indicted in a drug-trafficking conspiracy operating in multiple counties was sentenced to prison. Matthew Scott Fondren, 50, from Metter, Georgia, received 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Cocaine, “Crack” Cocaine, Hydrocodone, and Marijuana, […]
STATESBORO, GA
11Alive

Shots fired in area of Atlanta elementary school, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Wednesday they had received reports of shots fired in the area of an elementary school. There was no indication any shots were fired inside the school or that children were in immediate danger. Atlanta Police confirmed reports of shots fired in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Police, crime scene tape at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow crime scene tape accompanied by a heavy police presence at Sparkman Apartments on Commerce Drive in Auburn indicates an investigation is underway.  Witnesses tell News 3 they heard gunshots Monday night, followed by police sirens and flashing lights. News 3 is working to gather details from Auburn police and will […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WRBL News 3

Watch: Car flies on to roof of restaurant during crash in Central PA

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Security video captured the moments a car smashed into a minivan and launched onto the roof of a Chinese restaurant in Snyder County Friday. More News from WRBL Now police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and if charges should be filed. It all occured in […]
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin. Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police. This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy