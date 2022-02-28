943 area code arriving in March for Atlanta-area phones

ATLANTA (AP) – Metro Atlanta is getting its fifth area code beginning March 15. Phone companies will begin issuing numbers that begin with 943.

That area code will join 404, 770, 678 and 470 across a broad swath of northern Georgia stretching from Gainesville to Cedartown to Griffin to Winder.

The remainder of Georgia has five other area codes.

Each area code can provide about 7.9 million phone numbers. Customers won’t change their number or existing area code.

Customers in the Atlanta region will continue dialing 10 digits with all numbers. The local calling area won’t change.

Officials predict it will be another 10 years before Atlanta needs a sixth area code after 943 begins.

