ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe review the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, a big-screen convertible powered by the new 8th-gen Intel Core processor with built-in Radeon Vega graphics. We've spent some time testing out the slim tablet hybrid, so find out what we thought in our XPS 15 2-in-1 review. Should I Buy The...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Save up to $500 this Presidents' Day with these amazing Dell XPS deals!

Are you in the market for a fancy new laptop that can handle the toughest workflows, the most brutal video and photo editing sessions, and that’s portable but very powerful? Then these amazing Presidents' Day deals from Dellon the flagship XPS laptop line-up are perfect to help you tackle the most challenging deadlines and help you create beautiful photos or video project with ease.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This brand new Dell XPS 15 laptop is $200 off right now

The Dell XPS line of laptops are some of the most beloved around for a few reasons: They’re powerful, thoughtfully designed, and have some of the best built-in keyboards on the market. That’s why we’re always thrilled to share amazing Dell laptop deals, like this one that you can get at the Dell website right now. The highlight of this one is the gorgeous OLED screen. You can buy the Dell XPS 15 for just $2,100, which is a whopping $200 off the regular price of $2,100. If you’re looking for your next daily driver machine, this is easily one of the best laptop deals available today. If you’re looking for the most reliable and cost-effective laptops on the market, look no further than Dell XPS deals. Keep reading to find out why the Dell XPS 15 gets our stamp of approval.
COMPUTERS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy