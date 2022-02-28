ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaire Country Club Cancels Construction After BocaNewsNow.com Article

By STAFF REPORT
 8 days ago

Country Club Management Blames Kitchen Renovation Need, But Homeowners Say It’s Really The Threat Of Suit…

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The controversial construction set for the Delaire Country Club is now canceled, following an article by BocaNewsNow.com that exposed homeowner complaints about the planned seven day a week clubhouse renovation.

Several homeowners contacted BocaNewsNow.com over the weekend to share their elation that the work, which many claimed violated Delray Beach ordinances, would now be put to a community-wide vote. Despite months of research, planning and preparation for the massive clubhouse renovation project, the Board of Governors apparently never investigated the scope of updating a 22-year-old kitchen. At least that’s the excuse being given to homeowners as to why the major project is suddenly on hold.

BocaNewsNow.com obtained an email sent to members of the Delaire HOA:

“KITCHEN – There has been considerable change in the scope of the Kitchen Equipment Project. The original plan only included replacing the kitchen’s equipment, which is over 22 years old, along with the redesign of the cooking lines. After further investigation it was determined that it is necessary and prudent to complete a full restoration of the entire kitchen, which was not updated when the Clubhouse was constructed. This will include digging up the kitchen floor and replacing drainage lines that were clogged and broken, replacing 8 large coolers/freezers that have now begun to leak, and installing new electrical boxes, ceiling tiles and wall components.

Membership approval is required to increase both the scope and cost of the kitchen renovation. Mouw Associates, our general contractor, will be providing us with the updated costs of the renovation shortly. The kitchen equipment, which had been approved by membership as part of Phase I of the Five Year Capital Plan, has been ordered. If approved by membership, the complete kitchen renovation will be completed by Thanksgiving 2022. Voting material will be sent to all equity members a short time after the Town Hall Meeting, which is being held on March 6th.”

Also from the email signed by Delaire General Manager Robin Blankhorst:

“After thousands of hours of work by many members of the Design, Construction and Oversight Committees, with considerable work by professionals including our architects, general contractor and project manager, it was determined that both the scope of the Phase II Clubhouse Renovation Plan and projected costs need further development. We are therefore not ready to proceed with Phase II at this time.

The new renovation plan and costs are anticipated to be fully developed and vetted over the next six months, and will be presented for membership consideration and approval prior to year-end 2022. Construction would then begin in Spring 2023.

The 2022 Operating Budget was developed with the anticipation that the Clubhouse would be mostly closed during the almost 8 months of renovation. The plan now contemplates that most of the Clubhouse will remain open, with the exception being the kitchen and immediate surrounding areas.

While this is a good thing in terms of providing member services, it will likely result in an increase in some areas of expense over that which was previously budgeted. The Board has requested Management to carefully review all department budgets and to present any changes as soon as possible.”

Homeowners complaining about the initial renovation plan said that Delray Beach prohibits construction around the clock, and at anytime on Sundays. Delaire leaders, apparently claiming that the rules do not apply to a private club, told homeowners they intended for construction to take place seven days a week. Several homeowners told BocaNewsNow.com that they intended to sue Delaire to force it comply with Delray Beach ordinances. They now say the mere threat of legal action was enough to force the “board of governors” to stop construction before it starts.

…Developing…

The article Delaire Country Club Cancels Construction After BocaNewsNow.com Article appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

