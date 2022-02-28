ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Destination Travel News Stories From February 2022

Tampa Bay destinations top Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.Siesta Key is #2 in top 10 U.S. beaches, and #14 in the top 25 best beaches of the world.Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations: Clearwater is #6 out of top 10 U.S. destinations, right behind Fort Myers Beach.The Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve made #4 of the top 25 overall experiences in the world and #1 in the U.S., where swimming with the manatees in Crystal River was #3 and private rides on the Hurricane Deck Boat in Clearwater Beach was #8.Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille (which has a St. Pete location) was #1 for everyday eats.Oxford Exchange was #9 in the top 25 U.S. brunch spots.How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.
Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
