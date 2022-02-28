Top Destination Travel News Stories From February 2022

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.Siesta Key is #2 in top 10 U.S. beaches, and #14 in the top 25 best beaches of the world.Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations: Clearwater is #6 out of top 10 U.S. destinations, right behind Fort Myers Beach.The Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve made #4 of the top 25 overall experiences in the world and #1 in the U.S., where swimming with the manatees in Crystal River was #3 and private rides on the Hurricane Deck Boat in Clearwater Beach was #8.Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille (which has a St. Pete location) was #1 for everyday eats.Oxford Exchange was #9 in the top 25 U.S. brunch spots.How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO