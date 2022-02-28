New Mexico GOP picks candidates for 2022 primary ballot

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Which New Mexico Republicans will appear on the June 2022 primary ballot in the upcoming races for governor, secretary of state, lieutenant governor and among others, the state’s three federal Congressional Districts? Voters across the state now have a more clear picture of who those candidates are following a weekend pre-primary convention hosted by the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Nearly 1,000 party delegates voted in the convention Saturday in Ruidoso. A pre-primary convention is an official nominating convention process before a primary election, required amongst the officially recognized political parties in New Mexico.

While candidates can also gather supporting signatures from New Mexico voters to get their name listed among the candidates on the party’s June 2022 primary ballot, the convention, to some extent, is chance for voters to see which candidates are gaining traction or support from party insiders.

It’s also a chance for prospective candidates to rile up their party base. 16 candidates gave speeches to the crowd of delegates at the weekend convention.

Following what the party described as “glitches” in an electronic the voting process, the New Mexico GOP released the results of delegates votes late Saturday night. The Republican Party of New Mexico said it had to switch to paper balloting for the vote “to ensure the voting was safe, secure and accurate.”

In the race for governor, delegates gave enough qualifying votes to put candidates Jay Block, Rebecca Dow and Greg Zanetti on the ballot. While gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti did not receive enough qualifying votes from delegates, the NM GOP says Ronchetti has enough signatures from voters to appear on the primary ballot.

For lieutenant governor, Anthony Thornton received a sufficient number of delegate votes to appear on primary ballot. Thornton received 407 delegate votes, several hundred more than each challenger.

In the race for Congressional District 1, representing Albuquerque and parts of Roswell according to new redistricted maps, Louis Sanchez and Michelle Garcia Holmes will appear on the primary ballot.

For Congressional District 2, representing much of southern New Mexico and areas around Albuquerque’s South Valley, incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell will appear on the primary ballot. Herrell, a first term Congresswoman, ran unopposed in the pre-primary convention.

In the Congressional District 3 race, representing much of northern New Mexico and parts of eastern New Mexico, Alexis Martinez Johnson will appear on the primary ballot. Martinez Johnson ran for the same seat in the 2020 general election.

Several candidates ran unopposed in the convention, guaranteeing their names on the primary ballot. Those include Audrey Trujillo running for secretary of state, Jeremy Gay running for state attorney general, Harry Montoya running for state treasurer and Jeff Byrd running for public lands commissioner.

Delegates also confirmed several candidates for high-level New Mexico judicial positions. Thomas Montoya and Kerry Morris will appear on the primary ballot for positions 1 and 2 for state Supreme Court. Barbara Johnson and Gertrude Lee will appear on the primary ballot for positions 1 and 2 for the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

To note – candidates who didn’t make the primary ballot based on party delegate votes at the pre-primary convention still have a chance to get their name on the ballot by gathering qualified voters signatures. According to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, candidates who did not receive pre-primary designation for the 2022 primary election are required to file signatures by Tuesday, March 8.

