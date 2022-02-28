ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Drone Footage Shows How Morgan Builds Cars The Old-Fashioned Way

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With over a century of automotive history, Morgan remains a boutique automaker that has craftspeople handle the various stages of vehicle production. This video highlights how the company builds its cars by flying a drone through the workshop. The video starts in a showroom with a wood-paneled floor, and...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet. We all know the classic story of what happens to our favorite vintage cars when the owners abandon them or grow too old to keep them all in good condition. From the ashes of abandonment rises a new opportunity to show the incredible history within the confines of automotive history. Of course, we're talking about barn finds, and this particular one may be the coolest we've seen yet. This vast collection boasts many classic cars, which may even add up to around +100 vehicles. While many of the vehicles have rotted away due to excess time sitting and rust, some still retain a piece of what made them great initially. These are some of the coolest classic cars in this massive lot of automotive history.
CARS
Motorious

Custom Show Corvette Spends 57 Years In Hibernation

This incredible Corvette was the most iconic show car for its time and now it's back to show off custom ‘60s style. Show cars are top-rated in today's modern performance car culture because of a recent inability for automotive companies to make cars worth keeping stock. Of course, we're just kidding. The real reason is that it is easier than ever to obtain affordable custom car parts, which has created a bustling custom community in the United States. However, it should go without saying that this trend wasn't so popular in the earlier days of automotive enthusiasm as parts were both expensive and challenging to come by. That's precisely what makes this beautiful Corvette such a cool barn find, as it went against all odds to be built and won!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Cars#Morgan Cx
Motor1.com

Abandoned BMW Dealership Is A Gold Mine For Classic Car Lovers

With millions of cars manufactured since time immemorial, it's impossible to not see abandoned ones every once in a while. However, an abandoned BMW dealership and body shop in Spain doesn't just house a few of them – it's got a whole bunch rotting away in dirt and bird toilings.
CARS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy