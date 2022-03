It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead of focusing on phones or other tech, though, these researchers want to make batteries much smaller. So far, the result is the world’s smallest battery, which is smaller than a grain of dust.

