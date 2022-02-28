ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

More accurate modeling of flue gas desulfurization in powder-particle spouted beds

By Higher Education Press
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSulfur dioxide is the main source of air pollution and easily forms a haze deteriorating the air quality. Therefore, various studies on the reduction of sulfide emissions generated during fossil combustion have been performed. Among them, the semi-dry flue gas desulfurization technology in powder-particle spouted beds (PPSBs) is considered a reliable...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Keyhole fluctuation and pore formation mechanisms during laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing

Keyhole porosity is a key concern in laser powder-bed fusion (LPBF), potentially impacting component fatigue life. However, some keyhole porosity formation mechanisms, e.g., keyhole fluctuation, collapse and bubble growth and shrinkage, remain unclear. Using synchrotron X-ray imaging we reveal keyhole and bubble behaviour, quantifying their formation dynamics. The findings support the hypotheses that: (i) keyhole porosity can initiate not only in unstable, but also in the transition keyhole regimes created by high laser power-velocity conditions, causing fast radial keyhole fluctuations (2.5"“10"‰kHz); (ii) transition regime collapse tends to occur part way up the rear-wall; and (iii) immediately after keyhole collapse, bubbles undergo rapid growth due to pressure equilibration, then shrink due to metal-vapour condensation. Concurrent with condensation, hydrogen diffusion into the bubble slows the shrinkage and stabilises the bubble size. The keyhole fluctuation and bubble evolution mechanisms revealed here may guide the development of control systems for minimising porosity.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Paper discs that can pick up hydrogen peroxide

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a paper-based sensor for detecting even tiny volumes of hydrogen peroxide. This chemical is used widely in household and healthcare products like hand sanitizer as a disinfectant, in rocket fuel as a propellant, and is also found in biological cells.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Analysis of draughtsboard sharks' metabolic rates suggests they sleep

A team of researchers from La Trobe University, the University of Western Australia and the University of Auckland, has found evidence that at least one type of shark sleeps. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes measuring the metabolic rates of seven wild draughtsboard (carpet) sharks held temporarily in a tank and what it revealed about their possible sleep patterns.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle#Desulfurization#Flue Gas#Chemical Science
Phys.org

Simple chemistry overcomes long-standing barriers to recycling about a quarter of today's plastics

Despite research and policy efforts, recycling initiatives have skidded on more complex materials like tires and mattresses, filling dumps and natural land across the country. Now, Northwestern University researchers have used simple chemistry to address long- standing barriers associated with recycling about a quarter of today's plastics—materials that Northwestern's John Torkelson say hold a tremendous amount of embedded energy.
ENVIRONMENT
nextbigfuture.com

More Powerful Model S Plaid Motors Will Be in Cybertruck

Tesla Model S Plaid Motors have vastly superior power and torque using revolutionary innovations in the electric engine. The only thing that is still the same compared to other electric motors is the shaft. Sandy Munro expects the Model S Plaid engine will go into the Cybertruck to provide insane...
CARS
Phys.org

Engineering 2D semiconductors with built-in memory functions

A team of researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has demonstrated that slightly twisted 2D transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) display room-temperature ferroelectricity. This characteristic, combined with TMDs' outstanding optical properties, can be used to build multi-functional optoelectronic devices such as...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

This gene regulates positive and negative immune responses in plants

The mechanism of plant defense mediated by the non-expressor of pathogenesis-related (NPR) genes in monocots (plants having a single embryonic leaf) is not well-documented. Now, scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered how the NPR family of genes regulate immune responses in the model monocot Brachypodium distachyon. These findings provide a blueprint for plants' defense systems and might contribute to more research towards resilient crop species, boosting pesticide-free cereal crop cultivation.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Tire Particles Are Harming Aquatic Life

Small particles from tires inhibited the growth and caused adverse behavioral changes in organisms found in freshwater and coastal estuary ecosystems, two new Oregon State University studies found. The findings are part of a continued effort by scientists to unravel the impacts of microplastics and nanoplastics on aquatic ecosystems and...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Traces of life in the Earth's deep mantle

The rapid development of fauna 540 million years ago has permanently changed the Earth—deep into its lower mantle. A team led by ETH researcher Andrea Giuliani found traces of this development in rocks from this zone. It is easy to see that the processes in the Earth's interior influence...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Are pesticides used in urban and suburban areas harming honey bees?

Although research has revealed potential impacts of pesticides from agricultural activities on the health of honey bees, few studies have looked into the effects of pesticides used on vegetable gardens and ornamental plants from public and private lands in urban and suburban areas. A new study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry found that in general, pesticide levels are low in nectar and pollen collected by honey bees in urban and suburban areas across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Developing ultrathin films for stretchable and sturdy bioelectronic membranes

UCLA researchers have developed a unique design of ultrathin films for highly flexible yet mechanically robust bioelectronic membranes that could pave the way for diagnostic on-skin sensors that fit precisely over the body's contours and conform to its movements. Science recently published a paper describing the research co-led by Xiangfeng...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Breakthrough in quantum sensing provides new material to make qubits

For decades now, the world has become increasingly reliant on computers and sensors to do just about everything, and the technologies themselves are getting smaller, faster, and more efficient. Take your smartphone as an example: a pocket-sized piece of mostly aluminum, iron, and lithium that is millions of times more powerful than the computers that guided the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Team chosen to be first to make oxygen on the moon

Following a competition, ESA has selected the industrial team that will design and build the first experimental payload to extract oxygen from the surface of the moon. The winning consortium, led by Thales Alenia Space in the UK, has been tasked with producing a small piece of equipment that will evaluate the prospect of building larger lunar plants to extract propellant for spacecraft and breathable air for astronauts—as well as metallic raw materials for equipment.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Mammalian offspring derived from a single unfertilized egg

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China and one in the U.S. has successfully derived offspring from a single unfertilized mammalian egg—in a mouse. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their technique when tested in mice. Parthenogenesis...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

A zigzag blueprint for topological electronics

A collaborative study led by the University of Wollongong confirms switching mechanism for a new, proposed generation of ultra-low energy topological electronics. Based on novel quantum topological materials, such devices would "switch" a topological insulator from non-conducting (conventional electrical insulator) to a conducting (topological insulator) state, whereby electrical current could flow along its edge states without wasted dissipation of energy.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Finding moons' hidden oceans with induced magnetic fields

In the 21st century, planetary scientists have become increasingly aware that subsurface oceans consisting of liquid water exist within objects throughout the solar system. Because water is a universal requirement for life on Earth, these bodies—mostly moons—are enticing targets in the search for extraterrestrial life. A primary way...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy