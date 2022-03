Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 has certainly had a good run, and proved to be a very popular product for Nvidia. It launched in July 2016 at $249, which helped it to quickly gain market share. It's been the leading graphics card for Steam gamers since 2017. In the latest Steam Hardware Survey, it the GTX 1060 even clawed back some ground lost over the preceding few months, even though our GPU benchmarks put it at roughly the same level of performance as the GTX 1650 Super.

