Idaho men pop 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by popping 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to attempt to break the record of 17.99 seconds.

Rush said previous holders of the record had used a "hugging" method to pop the balloons, standing face-to-face. He said he and Hannon opted for the more "efficient" method of "hip-checking," standing side-by-side and popping the balloons between their hips.