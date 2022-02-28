ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok is extending the maximum video length to 10 minutes

By K. Holt
Engadget
 9 days ago

TikTok is once again increasing the maximum length of videos on the platform, this time from three minutes to 10 minutes. "Today, we're excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Google pauses all ad sales in Russia

Google has stopped selling ads in Russia completely, according to Reuters. The tech giant's decision applies to YouTube, search and outside publishing partners, expanding the more limited ad bans it implemented since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company told the news organization in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."
BUSINESS
Engadget

Russia's RT moves to Rumble after being deplatformed elsewhere

Russia's RT is facing numerous bans and restrictions following the country's invasion of Ukraine, and it's using a familiar tactic to get around them: move to a laissez-faire service. The state-supported media company has made its around-the-clock livestream available on the "free speech" platform Rumble. This will theoretically let devotees tune in when its broadcasts and social media posts aren't accessible elsewhere.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

Russia blocks access to Facebook

Russian officials have blocked Facebook in the country, though Instagram and WhatsApp are still available. Telecom regulator Roskomnadzor says the move is in response to the social network preventing access to state-run media outlets RT and Sputnik in the European Union, Ukraine and the UK. Meta has demoted content from Russian state-owned media organizations on Facebook and Instagram on a global basis too.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Sacramento Bee

TikTok rolls out 10-minute videos, and users are not happy: ‘YouTube territory’

TikTok has made the leap to allowing creators to post 10-minute videos on the app that originally made its name in bite-sized content. Since the news, social media has exploded with complaints and questions regarding the video app’s decision. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to...
Android Central

TikTok is taking aim at YouTube with longer 10-minute video uploads

TikTok has confirmed the global rollout of 10-minute video uploads. The new capability is available on both the TikTok app and website. TikTok previously tested three-minute video limits with creators. TikTok videos are now getting longer. The short-form video service has apparently confirmed that it is rolling out the ability...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Facebook blocks Russian advertisers from running ads globally

Advertisers within Russia can no longer create or run ads on Facebook "anywhere in the world," including their home country, the social network told Business Insider. The website has also suspended all ads targeting people in Russia, "due to the difficulties of operating in [the country] at this time." This...
INTERNET
Engadget

Twitter may soon add a dedicated tab for podcasts

Twitter is reportedly working on a podcasts tab. The feature was unearthed by who shared a screenshot of the new UI element on Wednesday. Based on the image, you’ll access the tab from the bottom of Twitter’s mobile interface. What’s interesting about the screenshot is that there’s no dedicated tab for Spaces, which is something that exists in the current iteration of the app.
INTERNET
Engadget

Spotify and Discord are back online after outage

Spotify and Discord are down right now and inaccessible to users. It's unclear what the source of the problem is, or if the two outages are related, but users began reporting issues with both services at about 1pm ET, according to reports on downdetector.com. Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter,...
TECHNOLOGY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TikTok Surprises With 10-Minute Videos While Rivals Make Short Ones

While tech giants are busy making short form video investments a priority and drafting their content and product strategy, Chinese rival TikTok has flipped the switch. The company owned by ByteDance on Monday offered users the option to upload videos that were up to 10 minutes long. While 10 minutes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Netflix reportedly pauses Russian productions amid Ukraine invasion

The backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to build. According to , Netflix has “paused” all future projects it had planned to undertake within the country. The company had four original productions underway in Russia, including one directed by Dasha Zhuk that was in shooting before the decision. According to Deadline, Netflix has one untitled series that will be completed. The fate of the two other projects is less clear. In particular, the company reportedly hasn't made a decision about what to do with Anna K, its high-profile adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' event here at 1PM ET

Apple is holding its latest hardware event today (March 8th) and you'll be able to watch it right here. The event gets under way at 1PM ET. The stream is also available on Apple's website and the Apple TV app. As for what to expect, it's highly likely that Apple...
Engadget

Twitter expands its Birdwatch fact-checking pilot in the US

Twitter is today announcing an expansion to its Birdwatch scheme, which sees volunteer fact-checkers vet potentially-misleading tweets. The company said that, as of right now, a small randomized group of US-based users will see fact-checking notes appended to controversial missives. Rather than a full rollout, however, Twitter says that this is more an expansion in the “visibility of the pilot.” Its intention is to help gain more feedback from a broader number of users rather than anything more wide-ranging.
INTERNET
Engadget

State AGs are investigating TikTok's impact on children

A group of state attorneys general is investigating TikTok. They're seeking information to determine if and how the service increases the risks of online harm to children. It's an expansion of a probe the AGs opened into Instagram in November concerning the effect of that app's on teens. Specifically, the prosecutors are looking into whether TikTok and Instagram put the public at risk and if they broke state consumer protection laws.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

