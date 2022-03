A South Jersey man has admitted he illegally transported firearms from Georgia and tried to sell them in New Jersey as part of a scheme with a woman he met online. Dylan Ianncelli, 28, of Pitman, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges of conspiring to make false statements in order to obtain and sell firearms, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

PITMAN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO