John Stockton’s son fled Ukraine days before invasion, report says

By Austin Facer
 8 days ago

(ABC4) – Sensing an imminent attack on the country where he was playing professional basketball, Michael Stockton, son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton , fled Ukraine and returned safely to the United States.

Multiple reports have stated that Stockton, who had signed with the Ukrainian Basketball Super League team Budivelnyk in July, left the now-war torn country days prior to the invasion by Russian forces. Stockton’s Ukrainian club makes its home in the nation’s capital, Kyiv, which has been a center of conflict over the last few days. Stockton is now apparently back in the U.S., in Spokane, Washington, where his basketball-playing family calls home.

While Stockton hasn’t enjoyed the same success in the United States as his father, the former star at Westminster College has played all over Europe during the last decade or so. He’s played in professional leagues in Germany, Russia, Greece, and France, in addition to Ukraine.

While he has never hit the floor in a regular season NBA contest, Stockton has a few appearances for the Jazz in the NBA Summer League in the summers of 2012 and 2013. His brother, David, has also been grinding out a professional hoops career, and appeared in three games for the Jazz in the 2017-18 season.

Stockton’s father, John, played 19 seasons with the Jazz, becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals. He was recently named one of the league’s 75 greatest players. Despite his on-court legacy, Stockton has also come under criticism as of late for his conspiratorial-heavy views on vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic.

