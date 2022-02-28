CAR-based therapies: opportunities for immuno-medicine beyond cancer

Osteoarthritis (OA) involves activation and recruitment of immune cells to affected joints, including the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Here, a gold-based autologous serum therapy is investigated for its effect on peripheral blood cell composition and cytokine levels in OA patients. From six OA patients serum and blood samples were collected before and after second therapy treatment for analysis of peripheral blood cell composition as well as cytokine levels compared to control samples. This therapy significantly downregulates CD4+ T cells and B cells in OA patients after second treatment compared to healthy controls. Monocytes are significantly upregulated in patients after second treatment Serum IL-9 and TNF-Î± levels are downregulated in patients after second treatment compared to healthy control serum. The activation status of immune cells was modulated after therapy in patients. Anti-inflammatory effects of the peripheral blood cell composition in OA patients can be seen after therapy treatment. After two treatments IL-9 and TNF-Î± are significantly downregulated in patient serum. Here, primary data of a new autologous therapy for OA treatment and its modulatory effects on cytokines are presented.

