Five must-see moments from the SAG awards

The fading of a pandemic is such a slow-motion process that it’s easy to miss the landmarks. For example, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday, Feb. 27, marking the first normal awards ceremony since 2020, or at least something that looked normal by 2022 standards. It was hosted in an airplane hangar — the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a place with 40-foot-high ceilings at the center, and the actors sat at tables that were fairly spread out from each other. Viewers were also assured, in a kind of “don’t try this at home” warning, that all the participants had been vaccinated, boosted and tested. But that only made it even more like a dinner with friends, 2022-style.
