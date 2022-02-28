ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate hosting ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ this Tues., Mar. 1

 9 days ago
SPONSORED:

From longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate:

Join us for Ladies Who Lunch

Hosted by Agents in the Park Samantha Teson, Kaily Fitzgeral and Jessica Jee:

Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. at Classic Eats in Olde Burien (map below).

“Join us for light hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine!”

Lunch topic: Preparing your home for the Spring Real Estate Market.

Classic Eats is located at 918 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien:

