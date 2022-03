We all know the law, right? You see the flashing lights of an approaching emergency vehicle, hear the sirens. Whether it's a police squad, a fire engine, or an ambulance, you need to pull the vehicle you're driving over to the side of the road, stop, and let them pass by safely. After all - they're responding to an emergency situation that quite often can be a life or death situation.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO