Bumzu, who is best known for producing hits for groups such as SEVENTEEN and BTS, has opened up about the “pressure” of being in the K-pop scene. In a new interview with The Guardian, Bumzu spoke about working on songs for some of K-pop’s most popular acts – including BTS’s Jin (on ‘Super Tuna’), SEVENTEEN, NU’EST and more – and how his line of work can be especially arduous.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO