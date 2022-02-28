ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve ‘more than happy’ to support Micosoft’s Game Pass on Steam

By Kurt Perry
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since its introduction in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has been one of the best deals gaming has to offer. It has further evolved since then, with Ultimate Game Pass and PC Game Pass, allowing the service to reach a wider audience. And if Valve President Gabe Newell’s comments are anything...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Boss Open to Xbox Game Pass on Steam

Valve's got plenty of games on its Steam marketplace for people to peruse and play, but it's got no kind of subscription service for people to play monthly fees in order to access a library of games. Gabe Newell, the president of Valve, doesn't have any plans to add something of that nature either, according to a recent interview with PC Gamer. However, he is at least open to another topic, and that's the idea of Xbox Game Pass being available through Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Steam Deck 101: Everything You Need to Know About Valve's Handheld Gaming PC

Valve’s Steam Deck is shaping up to be 2022's must-own gaming item, as it merges PC gaming's flexibility with handheld gaming's accessibility and portability. After all, who doesn’t want to enjoy their favorite Steam games on the go? With the first batch of Steam Deck pre-orders shipping at the end of the month, you may be wondering how to buy one for yourself. Or, you’re unfamiliar with Steam Deck, and curious about the hype. Here, we'll answer your Steam Deck questions. We'll start with the basics, but add more questions and answers as we explore the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam, says Valve's Gabe Newell

Valve president Gabe Newell has said that he's open to working with Microsoft to get Game Pass onto Steam, while also confirming that the company isn’t currently interested in a competing service. The news of the potential partnership came from Newell himself. With the Steam Deck getting into the...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
The Verge

Valve made a bite-sized new Portal game for the Steam Deck

I just put up a 4,000-word review of Valve’s Steam Deck portable gaming PC, which just went on sale to the first batch of early adopters today. But the company had a surprise announcement too — Aperture Desk Job, a new bite-size experience set in the Portal universe that’ll be a free download March 1st. It’s designed to introduce new Steam Deck buyers to the handheld’s incredible array of controls, and it involves... toilets and chairs.
VIDEO GAMES
Laredo Morning Times

Valve's Steam Deck is an incomplete vision of a game-changing handheld

Kratos, the star of 2018′s "God of War," embeds his rune-inscribed ax into a tree. Wood, so lovingly rendered as to appear photorealistic, splinters under the furious weight of his swing. Kratos's muscles ripple. Pores peek out from beneath faded tattoos. Unkempt beard whiskers waft in the wind. I stifle a gasp. This is not a new scene, but I'm witnessing it in its full, console-quality glory on a handheld device, while riding in the back seat of a cab. I feel like I'm holding the future.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Steam Deck’s official release date arrives as pre-orders for Valve’s handheld gaming PC begin shipping

Valve’s long-awaited Steam Deck console officially launched on 25 February. In a recent blog post, the publisher confirmed plans to send out the first batch of its handheld gaming PC to existing reservation holders, with further batches being released on a weekly basis.In our full review, our writer described Valve’s new console as “nothing short of revolutionary for PC gaming”. Adding that “it allows players to take their games library with them wherever they go, offering powerful, desktop-level performance and a streamlined, console-like experience in a portable form factor.”Originally announced in July 2021, the portable device – which is powered...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases Valve Steam games integration

Tesla is currently working on integrating the Valve Steam Games network into its range of electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted this week to confirm its engineers are currently working on integrating Steam into the dashboard console. The Linux powered infotainment system used by the Tesla electric vehicle range features a quad-core AMD Zen+ APU with integrated RDNA2 graphics.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy