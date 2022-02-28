ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wemade and RedFox Games partner to bring Kingdom Hunter to WEMIX blockchain platform

By Aaron Orr
pocketgamer.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean online and mobile game publisher Wemade has partnered with RedFox Games to bring mobile trading card game Kingdom Hunter to the WEMIX blockchain gaming platform. Kingdom Hunter is a play to earn mobile game that has been in development for the past three years and follows on from Legionz, which...

www.pocketgamer.biz

