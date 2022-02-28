ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL combine: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral will not throw this week due to ankle injury, per report

By Jordan Dajani
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class will not be throwing at the NFL combine, as Matt Corral of Ole Miss will sit out due to the ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. Corral reportedly started some light throwing two...

