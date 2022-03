Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Sen. Susan Collins published an excellent guest essay in the New York Times recently that everyone should read. In it she reports on the work she is doing on election integrity. The greatest threat to our democracy today is the possible corruption of ballot counting and certification. The legislation that Collins and her colleagues are developing is meant to address that. She is one of the few in her party who could succeed at this because she likes to work with people and doesn’t insult them, not even Democrats.

