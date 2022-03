American allies have again been rebuked by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, this time for taking action against Russian state broadcaster RT. Canada and several European countries, as well as “elites”, were accused of “using this opportunity, this war in eastern Europe, to shut down domestic dissent in the United States”, after a number of American tech firms announced their own action against RT content. That included Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook), announcing a ban on RT on Monday. YouTube and Google followed behind with a ban on RT content on Tuesday.Ridiculing US allies for being the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO