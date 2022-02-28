Lake Powell boaters: Expect delays, crowds for decontamination

UTAH (ABC4) – Boaters planning a trip to Lake Powell this spring or summer will need to plan ahead before heading out.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says due to record levels of drought, boating and fishing activities have been affected. Low water levels are expected to remain low and have resulted in limited options for launching boats at both ends of Lake Powell.

Boaters must also plan ahead for decontamination. DWR says crowding is expected at open ramps while officials inspect boats departing the area and provide decontaminations to those who request them.

“We ask that watercraft users continue to be patient as our staff work as fast as they can to meet the inspection and decontamination requirements at Lake Powell during the boating season,” says DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Sgt. Micah Evans. “Law enforcement officers and technicians for the DWR, NPS and other agencies work long, hot, busy weekends inspecting and decontaminating watercraft across Utah. This intensive effort is focused on preventing invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.”

During 2021, DWR officials say the majority of violations related to aquatic invasive species laws were due to nonresident watercraft users failing to complete the mandatory education course and fee payment along with boaters failing to remove drain plugs while transporting their watercraft.

Officials are reminding boaters, there are over 40 inspection stations located around Utah, with some located at boat launch ramps and others along highways.

Requirements for watercraft users:

All watercraft must stop at mandatory inspection stations for the required inspections.

Remember that “watercraft” includes kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and inflatable rafts.

Drain all water, and keep all drain plugs removed when leaving any waterbody.

Nonresidents are required to take the mandatory education course and pay a boater fee before launching a boat in the state of Utah.

Clean, drain and dry your watercraft after launching at Lake Powell or at other waterbodies infested with quagga mussels or other aquatic invasive species.

Before launching in any Utah waterbody, all watercraft users must display a self-decontamination form.

To view boater requirements and to access mandatory education course and fee payment, click here.

For boating updates and closures, click here.

To view a map of all Utah inspection and decontamination sites, click here.

