Conti Group Suffers Massive Data Breach

By Phil Muncaster
infosecurity-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA notorious ransomware outfit has been given a taste of its own medicine after a vast trove of internal chat data was leaked by a Ukrainian researcher. The leaks were posted online yesterday with rough Google Translate versions of the text in English here. They amount to tens of...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

iheart.com

Data Breach Impacts Thousands

Thousands of Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities may have been impacted by a data breach. Liberty of Oklahoma, which is in charge of an Oklahoma Department of Human Services wait-list, is contacting people to inform them that their personal information may have been stolen during a data breach in December 2021. Officials say the stolen information may include names, addresses, birthdates, social security numbers, phone numbers and Oklahoma Client numbers. Liberty says it is offering free identity theft protection services to people who have been impacted by the data breach.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wyoming News

Personal data breach

- Total loss in 2020: $194,473,055 - Total victims in 2020: 45,330 A personal data breach is a security breach where protected, sensitive, or confidential information is transmitted, processed, stolen, or viewed by an individual or party who is not authorized to do so. Many types of personal information can be compromised in a breach such as credit card information, email addresses, and other sensitive information. Data breaches can happen when a hacker accesses a computer and steals files, through ransomware or malware attacks, phishing scams, or denial of service. Preventing a personal breach is possible though. Creating complex passwords and changing them frequently, setting up account alerts, using multifactor authentication, and shopping with a credit card are all helpful steps to prevent such breaches and to keep your personal information safe.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Conti ransomware group has internal chats leaked after siding with Russia

Russian ransomware operators Conti has had thousands of sensitive internal chat logs leaked to journalists, law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity researchers, apparently by a disgruntled employee. The leak reportedly comes as retaliation for the group recently choosing to side with the Russian government following its invasion of Ukraine. The news...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Data Breach At DHS May Have Compromised Thousands Of Peoples' Information

A data breach at Oklahoma's Department of Human Services is causing concerns. DHS said thousands of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities might have had their information stolen. Liberty of Oklahoma, which handles an Oklahoma Department of Human Services wait-list is notifying people of the potential for leaked information after...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Jersey children's services inquiry into online data breaches

Jersey's children's services department failed to meet responsibilities for protecting data twice in six months, the data protection authority has found. The information commissioner said the department shared sensitive information with people it should not have on both occasions. A States spokesperson said there had been a full inquiry into...
POLITICS
Independent Record

Logan Health reports data breach

Kalispell-based Logan Health has notified patients of a data breach. In a notice posted to its website and in letters sent to patients dated Feb. 18 from President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, Logan says that on Nov. 22, 2021, it discovered suspicious activity that included unauthorized access to a server used for business operations.
KALISPELL, MT
MyWabashValley.com

Indiana AG investigating T-Mobile data breach

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking Hoosiers who were impacted by a T-Mobile data breach to reach out to him in order to help protect their information from identity theft. “Protecting and defending Hoosiers against invasive violations like this is an important part of our...
INDIANA STATE
lootpress.com

W.Va. AG Informs West Virginians About Massive Data Breach

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who believe they were impacted by the massive data breach announced by T-Mobile last summer to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Since that data breach was announced in August 2021,...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Russia-Based Ransomware Group Conti Issues Warning to Kremlin Foes

(Reuters) - A Russia-based cybercrime group, known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies, vowed on Friday to attack enemies of the Kremlin if they respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a blog post, the Conti group said it was announcing its "full...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reader's Digest

How to Spot a Credit Card Skimmer

There are many ways to be scammed these days, from online shopping scams to Amazon email scams to the ever-present phone scam, making it hard to know who or what to trust. The best defense against being compromised is education and awareness. One common scam you might not be on the lookout for yet? Credit card skimmers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ars Technica

Conti cybergang gloated when leaking victims’ data. Now the tables are turned

For months, members of Conti—among the most ruthless of the dozens of ransomware gangs in existence—gloated about publicly sharing the data they stole from the victims they hacked. Now, members are learning what it’s like to be on the receiving end of a major breach that spills all their dirty laundry—not just once, but repeatedly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTV

Mon Health working to address data breaching incident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health has been working diligently to address a data breaching incident that occurred in December 2021, officials said. In a statement to 5 News, the data breach resulted in unauthorized access to information pertaining to Mon Health Systems. Upon learning of the incident, Mon Health...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KTEN.com

Data breach exposes personal info of Oklahoma families

(KTEN) — Oklahomans on the Developmental Disabilities Services waiting list are now monitoring for identity theft issues after a contracted company had a data breach, possibly exposing personal information. "I'm really kind of appalled that the information got out in the first place," said Amy Smith, whose son is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pymnts

Hackers Post Nvidia Personnel Data Online After February Breach

Following the recent Nvidia hack, it has now been revealed that hackers stole employee credentials and proprietary information and posted it online, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (March 1). “We are aware that the threat actor took employee credentials and some Nvidia proprietary information from our systems and has begun leaking it...
COMPUTERS

