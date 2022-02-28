Governor Hochul Announces $2 Million in Federal Funds Available to Great Lakes Fisheries Industries Impacted by Covid-19 Pandemic
Application Period Opens March 1; Applications Accepted through April 15. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $2 million in federal funding is available for the New York Great Lakes Fisheries Relief Program, provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Originally authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security...www.governor.ny.gov
Comments / 0