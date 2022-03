Long-lost friends Ariana Grande and Gottmik met for the first time in a video shared to R.e.m. Beauty's YouTube account on March 1, and the silliness levels are off the charts. In the first episode of "Wingin' It," Grande, who's been friends with Gottmik online for years, asks the "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstar to do her makeup using products exclusively from her R.e.m. Beauty line. "He's coming. I'm so nervous," Grande says just before Gottmik steps into the frame in a full face of makeup and a wig cap. "I've been such a fan of yours for such a long time," she adds.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO