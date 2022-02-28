UPDATE - City of Corpus Christi and Beach to Bay Marathon Organizers
When: Tuesday, March 1, at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Basement Training Room, City Hall
1201 Leopard Street
Who: Paulette Guajardo, Mayor
Peter Zanoni, City Manager
Doug McBee, Beach to Bay, Race Director
Lindsey Pietsch, Freedom Fitness, Beach to Bay Title Sponsor
Captain Tim Frazier, Corpus Christi Police Department
Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo, Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, the City of Corpus Christi and Beach to Bay organizers will have a joint news conference to brief the public on the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon 45th Annual event scheduled to take place May 21, 2022.
YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi
This is not a public gathering.
For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or by email at Robertg8@cctexas.com
Comments / 0