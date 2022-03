The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have yet to lose back-to-back games in regulation this season. They made sure that distinction held up Friday night. After getting outmatched a night earlier in a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Lightning came out with renewed purpose against Detroit. The Bolts grabbed the game's opening goal - they'd fallen behind 2-0 in each of the previous two contests - and pulled ahead again midway through the third on Mikhail Sergachev's game-winner, the defenseman snapping a shot from the top of the right circle over the glove of Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and off the crossbar and in for his second goal in three games and first game-winner of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO