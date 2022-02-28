Alert: POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Arizona stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 despite losses; Baylor up to No. 3, then Duke, Auburn in poll shuffle

Auburn closed out the regular season as outright SEC champions, and now the Tigers head into the postseason as the nation’s fourth-ranked team. Auburn moved up one spot in the latest AP poll released Monday morning. The Tigers were ranked fifth in the poll entering the final week of the regular season. After a strong finish to the regular-season slate -- with an overtime win at Mississippi State to earn at least a share of the SEC crown, and then an 11-point home win against South Carolina to claim the title outright -- Auburn (27-4, 15-3 SEC) made a climb following three straight weeks of drops in the rankings.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO