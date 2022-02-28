ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Arizona stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 despite losses; Baylor up to No. 3, then Duke, Auburn in poll shuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT:...

On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn moves up in AP and coaches Top 25 polls

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn Tigers will head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 poll voted on by the coaches and came close to moving up two spots.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Gonzaga No. 1 in AP poll for fourth consecutive week

Gonzaga stays atop the AP poll rankings in the week 18 poll as the top three of GU, Arizona and Baylor remain in place for another week. Gonzaga (24-3) received 52 votes this week to remain at No. 1, up from 46 last week, while Arizona (28-3) accrued six votes and Baylor (26-5) received the final three votes on the table.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball stays at No. 6 in latest AP poll

A 2-1 week that featured Kansas splitting with TCU and topping No. 21 Texas to win a share of the Big 12 title kept the Jayhawks in the No. 6 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. KU has been in the AP Top 10 every week this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Auburn enters postseason ranked 4th in AP poll

Auburn closed out the regular season as outright SEC champions, and now the Tigers head into the postseason as the nation’s fourth-ranked team. Auburn moved up one spot in the latest AP poll released Monday morning. The Tigers were ranked fifth in the poll entering the final week of the regular season. After a strong finish to the regular-season slate -- with an overtime win at Mississippi State to earn at least a share of the SEC crown, and then an 11-point home win against South Carolina to claim the title outright -- Auburn (27-4, 15-3 SEC) made a climb following three straight weeks of drops in the rankings.
AUBURN, AL
WDVM 25

WalletHub: 2022’s best cities for college hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ACC Tournament is finally here, and March Madness is right around the corner. If we know one thing, it’s that fans in the state of North Carolina are excited. North Carolina is a huge basketball state, with Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill both falling in the top 10 cities for best […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Variety

MLB Games Loss Due to Labor Standoff Sends Regional Networks Scrambling

Click here to read the full article. The bargaining standoff between Major League Baseball and its players that led to last week’s cancellation of Opening Day is a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the local and national outlets that bring games to their most ardent fans — networks that already have experienced two seasons of COVID-driven disruptions. On March 1, MLB took the dramatic step of tabling Opening Day games and activities set for March 31. It also canceled other early games for the 2022 season. The cancellations affect programming and advertising plans for baseball TV partners including ESPN, Turner...
NFL
On3.com

Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KPLC TV

LSU stays in Top 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (25-5) have dropped three spots from No. 6 to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, March 7 despite their poor performance in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Tigers fell 78-63 to Kentucky on Friday, March 4,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

