Landmark Commission Invites Submissions for Annual Preservation Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Landmark Commission is accepting nominations for its Annual Preservation Awards. The submission deadline has been extended until April 4, 2022.

The awards will be presented to a building/property and an architect/organization that has worked to make significant contributions to preserve the city's rich history.

Buildings/Properties nominated must be 50 years or older and show the use of the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. Architects/Organizations nominated must demonstrate innovation in preservation mechanisms or be working towards a lasting impact regarding preservation projects within the city.

The Landmark Commission promotes the use of historical and cultural landmarks for the culture, prosperity, education, and general welfare of the people of the city and visitors.

Please submit nominations in writing by April 4, 2022, to Nina Nixon-Méndez at NinaM@cctexas.com.

To learn more about the Landmark Commission, visit www.cctexas.com/landmark or contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com