ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KCSO: Homicide investigation in East Bakersfield

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDWIB_0eRPoQyX00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A homicide investigation is underway in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are at a residence on Lake Street near Mt. Vernon Avuen just North of Edison Highway and have taped off the area.

It is unknown what exactly happened. 17 News has reached out to KCSO for comment.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to KCSO.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers are at Kern Medical assisting the Kern County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BPD: Body found in city well recovered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man found about 200 feet down a city well on Monday has been recovered using a crane and other resources, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The body was pulled out of the well intact just around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to BPD. The shaft of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tulare homicide suspect arrested at Fresno motel, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman accused of killing a man in Tulare over the weekend was arrested at a motel in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, officials asked for help finding 52-year-old Pennie Ince after they say she was identified as the suspect in the murder […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty to deadly Ridgecrest shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Ridgecrest. Brian Coykendall, 32, and Erwin Moore Jr., 28, were arrested Friday night after a fight police said led to a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Porter Street and found a […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Monday pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Dashaun Donte Hunter, 34, is charged in the fatal shooting of Reginald Albert Gordon McCoy Jr., 31, on the night of Feb. 20, 2021. McCoy was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stockton resident target of armed robbery by candy vendor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton resident was the target of an armed robbery at their home after opening the door to someone posing as a candy vendor.  Police said the robbery happened Monday on Joplin Lane near Hendrix Drive.  Doorbell video shows the interaction between the would-be vendor and resident. The resident is seen […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Corcoran correctional officer arrested in girlfriend’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Corcoran correctional officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder in his girlfriend’s shooting death, police said. Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, 34, reported the death as a suicide but Corcoran police say evidence collected at the scene and through interviews led to his arrest. Police on Sunday morning were called to […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Lisa Core preliminary hearing postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing for a woman charged with murder in an alleged DUI crash that killed two siblings has been postponed a second time. Lisa Core on Tuesday had her preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial — moved to April 28. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso#Kern Medical#Kget 17
KGET

KCSO cites 3 stores for selling alcohol to minors during Minor Decoy Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to three businesses for selling alcohol to minors in February during its Minor Decoy Program. The program uses supervised adults under 20 years old who try to buy alcohol from licensed businesses. KCSO issued the following businesses a citation for illegal sale of alcohol: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Bakersfield 3’ hearing moved to Wednesday, witnesses ordered back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing Monday to assign a courtroom for what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case was moved to Wednesday and a judge ordered 10 witnesses to return. The witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify at the trial of Matthew Queen, who, along with ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, is alleged to have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Matthew Queen trial assigned courtroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Matthew Queen, who is accused of torturing and killing a man in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case, will be presided over by Judge Charles R. Brehmer in Department 4 of Kern County Superior Court. The Queen trial was assigned to Brehmer’s courtroom Wednesday with proceedings […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed while riding bicycle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 3 a.m, a woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in the area of White Lane and Union Avenue, according to CHP. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Deadly crash on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella

Update: All lanes have been reopened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page. Around 3:49 a.m. a vehicle went down the side of an embankment on Highway 178 near Elizabeth Norris Road, according to […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man struck, killed while walking on Hwy 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the roadway of Highway 166 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 166 and Interstate 5 for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the roadway, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crews work to remove body from city well

UPDATE: (March 8) Twenty-four hours after a body was found in a city well, several crews including BPD and BFD are working to retrieve it. There is currently a crane on scene. The well is located near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway and has reportedly been offline since Nov. 15, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 162 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 162 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 240,461 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,167 deaths, and 227,804 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 616,118 negative COVID-19 tests and 240,461 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Remembering ‘Hooch’ the rescue dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local pup who captivated Kern County and touched the hearts of thousands, has passed away following his battle with cancer.  City animal control officers found “Hooch” in East Bakersfield in 2013 and brought him to the county shelter underweight and with severe injuries. In addition to his missing tongue, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lanes of Hwy 58 now open

Update: Lanes of Highway 58 are now open, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All eastbound lanes of Highway 58 are currently closed at Towerline Road, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page. Around 3:50 a.m. CHP was dispatched to the scene to assist with traffic control […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Boys & Girls Club of Kern County host free COVID vaccination clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March in Bakersfield and Lamont. The clinics are for those ages 5 and older. Vaccines available at the following locations are Moderna for ages 18 and older, Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ruben’s Restaurant reopens with a C

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ruben’s Restaurant in Southwest Bakersfield has reopened since being shut down for a cockroach infestation, but with a C health inspection grade. In a report dated March 4, health inspectors noted they observed wet cloths outside of sanitizer buckets. Cloths are supposed to be kept inside sanitizer buckets when not in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy