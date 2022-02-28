KCSO: Homicide investigation in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A homicide investigation is underway in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are at a residence on Lake Street near Mt. Vernon Avuen just North of Edison Highway and have taped off the area.

It is unknown what exactly happened. 17 News has reached out to KCSO for comment.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to KCSO.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers are at Kern Medical assisting the Kern County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

