Top100 LB committed elsewhere locks in Florida visit

Penn State has had Scranton (Pa.) Prep running back London Montgomery on its radar for some time now, but the Nittany Lions had yet to offer coming out of the dead period in February. That changed on Sunday, as Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein extended a scholarship. It was one that the three-star prospect has been waiting for.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has had quite the busy weekend. Between visiting Florida on Friday to winning a state championship for his basketball team on Saturday, Williams' weekend only got busier as he traveled up to Tallahassee on Sunday for a visit with the Florida State coaching staff. Williams enjoyed his several hours at FSU.
Ever since Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final regular season game Saturday, tributes have poured in from all around the nation. Vanderbilt coach and former North Carolina great Jerry Stackhouse took a different avenue. When asked about Krzyzewski at a weekly press conference Monday, Stackhouse took the opportunity to jokingly poke fun at the legendary Blue Devils coach and praise Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.
The AP Top 25 College Basketball poll has arrived, just in time for the top league's conference tournaments. Week 17 put a bow on the 2021-22 regular season, and Selection Sunday is just six sleeps away. For much of the campaign, Gonzaga has kept a tight grip on No. 1....
Normally stadiums in Arizona and Florida are buzzing with anticipation this time of year as Major League Baseball's spring training gets underway. But this year, they're silent. An ongoing labor dispute has delayed the start of the season. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Bridget Binsbacher, executive director of...
Spring is right around the corner but both spring football and the spring evaluation in recruiting are already upon us and it means new verbal commitments are coming in. The first weekend of the visit period provided a half-dozen Power 5 programs with new members of the class of 2023 -- including the first pledge of the cycle for Syracuse. Most of the new names among those with the recruiting process in the rear view mirror were on campus at their school of choice over the last several days.
Billy Napier has made a point of targeting in-state talent early in the 2023 recruiting cycle. IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall is the latest Sunshine State recruit to receive an offer from the Orange and Blue, according to 247Sports. Florida has shown interest in Hall for a few months now,...
Inside the hallways of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oregon head coach Dana Altman previewed the Ducks' upcoming game in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Altman gave more information on the news of star guard Will Richardson's absence as his team wrapped up a light shoot-around to get themselves ready for the Beavers.
It was a massive weekend for Florida State as the Seminoles began spring practice and hosted a junior day event last Saturday. There was a lot of talent in Tallahassee as the coaching staff looked to further its positioning with multiple top recruits. The bell cow of the 2023 class,...
Theo Wease, who looked like he was going to leave Oklahoma back in December, revealed where he actually wanted to go if he left the Sooners. Wease withdrew from th e transfer portal even though he initially entered after Lincoln Riley left for USC. But, Wease revealed he wanted to go to Ole Miss.Wease mentioned he was drawn to Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. But Lebby ended up joining Oklahoma’s staff under Brent Venables.
It's harder than ever to be a college athlete. Yes, the lights are brighter now, there's a certain level of star quality that is attached to some of the bigger names, but with social media-- the criticism can be heard at any time. Not only that, but people aren't afraid to spew venom to the player, coach or team personnel in-person when given the opportunity.
As the Under Armour Next football camp in Southern California moved along on Sunday, it became obvious why so many schools are in hot pursuit of 2023 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Ca.) LB Victory Johnson. At nearly 6'4" and 230 pounds, he's a fluid athlete with great range and the ability to move well in space. Washington currently is one of his top schools and he said it all stems from a long-term relationship with Husky co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge.
Topeka (Kans.) High defensive lineman B.J. Canady is a sophomore that has all the elements of someone who will rise up the recruiting radar. He has size (6-5, 235 pounds), a multi-sport background (hoops) and a 4.04 GPA. Iowa State and Nebraska both offered recently, becoming his first two offers.
Former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke resigned from his role in February in order to spend more time with his family. In an interview with 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell on the ‘Junkyard Dawgcast,’ Luke gave a deeper insight into his departure. “For me, it was really tough,”...
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star junior defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc and Macon (Ga.) Northeast three-star offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV are both on campus at Florida State on Wednesday. LeBlanc, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman, is at FSU along with numerous other prospects from the Central Florida area. FSU was not...
It didn’t take long for Corey Rucker to become one of the most popular names in the transfer portal. A little under two hours after he officially entered, Rucker spoke with 247Sports. By that time, he’d already garnered nine offers, including a handful from the SEC. “By the...
