Top100 LB committed elsewhere locks in Florida visit

Spring is right around the corner but both spring football and the spring evaluation in recruiting are already upon us and it means new verbal commitments are coming in. The first weekend of the visit period provided a half-dozen Power 5 programs with new members of the class of 2023 -- including the first pledge of the cycle for Syracuse. Most of the new names among those with the recruiting process in the rear view mirror were on campus at their school of choice over the last several days.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO