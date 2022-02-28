Family dog finds mountain lion under porch in Colorado

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Colorado wildlife officers responded to a house in Boulder at which the homeowner's dog found a mountain lion hiding outside.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner went out to investigate about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when the family's dog alerted them to something underneath the porch.

The homeowner had expected to find a raccoon, but ended up calling authorities when they shined a flashlight under the porch and spotted a mountain lion.

Wildlife officers tranquilized the animal and relocated it to an uninhabited area in southwest Larimer County.

"One factor we look at is location when we get cats that come into town," wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar said in a news release.

"This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. Relocation was our best approach in this case."

Officials said the mountain lion appeared to be a sub-adult in good health.